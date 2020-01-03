Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 3 January 2020 is being sold for Rs 76,600 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 89,300 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216 Karachi Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216 Lahore Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216 Islamabad Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216 Rawalpindi Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216 Peshawar Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216 Quetta Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216 Sialkot Rs 76,600 Rs 89,300 Rs 70,216