Latest Gold Rate for Jul 12, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 12 July 2019 is being sold for Rs 68,844 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 80,300 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107 Karachi Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107 Lahore Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107 Islamabad Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107 Rawalpindi Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107 Peshawar Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107 Quetta Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107 Sialkot Rs 68,844 Rs 80,300 Rs 63,107