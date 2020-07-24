UrduPoint.com
Latest Gold Rate For Jul 24, 2020 In Pakistan

Arslan Farid 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:15 AM

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 24, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 24 July 2020 is being sold for Rs 101,900 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 118,800 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408
Karachi Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408
Lahore Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408
Islamabad Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408
Rawalpindi Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408
Peshawar Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408
Quetta Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408
Sialkot Rs 101,900 Rs 118,800 Rs 93,408

Gold rates are updated twice on this page while the rates for 24 carat, 22 carat, 21 carat, 18 carat and Ten Tola (TT) Bar (11.

6638038 gram) are updated four times a day to keep the buyers updated with the latest rates. We facilitate the buyers by providing them fresh and relevant rates for gold bars and gold jewellery in the country.

These rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of Pakistan. The retailers, however, take additional charges with the said rates for preparation of jewellery or other items. The retail rate is given by Karachi gold and jewellery market or Sarafa market.

For more updates about Gold rates in Pakistan, click the Gold Rate tab in our business section. Along with the gold rate, current silver rates in the country are also available.

Urdu Point not only provides the daily Pakistan gold and silver rate but the currency exchange rates against PKR as well. These include the rate of Pakistani Rupee, US Dollar, Sterling Pound, Euro and other currencies. The updated Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange (forex) Rates are also available on the website.

