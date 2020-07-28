Latest Gold Rate for Jul 28, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 28 July 2020 is being sold for Rs 104,000 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 121,300 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333 Karachi Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333 Lahore Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333 Islamabad Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333 Rawalpindi Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333 Peshawar Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333 Quetta Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333 Sialkot Rs 104,000 Rs 121,300 Rs 95,333