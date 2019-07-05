Latest Gold Rate for Jul 5, 2019 in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 5 July 2019 is being sold for Rs 67,387 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 78,600 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Karachi Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Lahore Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Islamabad Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Rawalpindi Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Peshawar Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Quetta Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771 Sialkot Rs 67,387 Rs 78,600 Rs 61,771