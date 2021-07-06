Latest Gold Rate for Jul 6, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 6 July 2021 is being sold for Rs 90,100 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 105,100 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591 Karachi Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591 Lahore Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591 Islamabad Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591 Rawalpindi Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591 Peshawar Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591 Quetta Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591 Sialkot Rs 90,100 Rs 105,100 Rs 82,591