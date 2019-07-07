Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2019 in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 7 July 2019 is being sold for Rs 66,960 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 78,100 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Karachi Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Lahore Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Islamabad Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Rawalpindi Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Peshawar Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Quetta Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378 Sialkot Rs 66,960 Rs 78,100 Rs 61,378