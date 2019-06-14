Latest Gold Rate for Jun 14, 2019 in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 14 June 2019 is being sold for Rs 62,757 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 73,200 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527 Karachi Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527 Lahore Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527 Islamabad Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527 Rawalpindi Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527 Peshawar Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527 Quetta Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527 Sialkot Rs 62,757 Rs 73,200 Rs 57,527