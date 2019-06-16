Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 16 June 2019 is being sold for Rs 65,072 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 75,900 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Karachi Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Lahore Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Islamabad Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Rawalpindi Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Peshawar Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Quetta Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650 Sialkot Rs 65,072 Rs 75,900 Rs 59,650