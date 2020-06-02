Latest Gold Rate for Jun 2, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 2 June 2020 is being sold for Rs 91,200 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 106,400 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Karachi Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Lahore Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Islamabad Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Rawalpindi Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Peshawar Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Quetta Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599 Sialkot Rs 91,200 Rs 106,400 Rs 83,599