Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 21 June 2019 is being sold for Rs 64,730 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 75,500 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335 Karachi Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335 Lahore Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335 Islamabad Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335 Rawalpindi Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335 Peshawar Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335 Quetta Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335 Sialkot Rs 64,730 Rs 75,500 Rs 59,335