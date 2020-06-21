Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 21 June 2020 is being sold for Rs 93,400 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 108,900 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616 Karachi Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616 Lahore Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616 Islamabad Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616 Rawalpindi Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616 Peshawar Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616 Quetta Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616 Sialkot Rs 93,400 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,616