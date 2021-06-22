Latest Gold Rate for Jun 22, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 22 June 2021 is being sold for Rs 93,300 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 108,900 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524 Karachi Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524 Lahore Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524 Islamabad Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524 Rawalpindi Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524 Peshawar Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524 Quetta Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524 Sialkot Rs 93,300 Rs 108,900 Rs 85,524