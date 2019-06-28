Latest Gold Rate for Jun 28, 2019 in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 28 June 2019 is being sold for Rs 69,872 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 81,500 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050 Karachi Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050 Lahore Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050 Islamabad Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050 Rawalpindi Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050 Peshawar Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050 Quetta Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050 Sialkot Rs 69,872 Rs 81,500 Rs 64,050