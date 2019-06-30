Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2019 in Pakistan

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 30 June 2019 is being sold for Rs 68,244 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 79,600 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Karachi Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Lahore Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Islamabad Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Rawalpindi Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Peshawar Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Quetta Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557 Sialkot Rs 68,244 Rs 79,600 Rs 62,557