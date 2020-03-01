Latest Gold Rate for Mar 1, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 1 March 2020 is being sold for Rs 78,600 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 91,700 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Karachi Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Lahore Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Islamabad Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Rawalpindi Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Peshawar Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Quetta Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049 Sialkot Rs 78,600 Rs 91,700 Rs 72,049