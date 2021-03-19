Latest Gold Rate for Mar 19, 2021 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 19 March 2021 is being sold for Rs 87,300 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 101,800 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024 Karachi Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024 Lahore Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024 Islamabad Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024 Rawalpindi Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024 Peshawar Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024 Quetta Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024 Sialkot Rs 87,300 Rs 101,800 Rs 80,024