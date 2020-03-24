Latest Gold Rate for Mar 24, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 24 March 2020 is being sold for Rs 79,900 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 93,200 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241 Karachi Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241 Lahore Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241 Islamabad Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241 Rawalpindi Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241 Peshawar Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241 Quetta Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241 Sialkot Rs 79,900 Rs 93,200 Rs 73,241