Latest Gold Rate for Mar 29, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 29 March 2020 is being sold for Rs 87,900 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 102,500 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574 Karachi Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574 Lahore Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574 Islamabad Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574 Rawalpindi Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574 Peshawar Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574 Quetta Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574 Sialkot Rs 87,900 Rs 102,500 Rs 80,574