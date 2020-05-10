Latest Gold Rate for May 10, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 10 May 2020 is being sold for Rs 87,400 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 101,900 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Karachi Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Lahore Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Islamabad Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Rawalpindi Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Peshawar Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Quetta Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116 Sialkot Rs 87,400 Rs 101,900 Rs 80,116