Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 26 May 2020 is being sold for Rs 89,700 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 104,600 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224 Karachi Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224 Lahore Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224 Islamabad Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224 Rawalpindi Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224 Peshawar Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224 Quetta Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224 Sialkot Rs 89,700 Rs 104,600 Rs 82,224