Latest Gold Rate for May 8, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 8 May 2020 is being sold for Rs 88,500 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 103,200 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124 Karachi Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124 Lahore Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124 Islamabad Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124 Rawalpindi Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124 Peshawar Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124 Quetta Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124 Sialkot Rs 88,500 Rs 103,200 Rs 81,124