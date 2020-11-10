Latest Gold Rate for Nov 10, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 10 November 2020 is being sold for Rs 96,000 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 112,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999 Karachi Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999 Lahore Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999 Islamabad Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999 Rawalpindi Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999 Peshawar Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999 Quetta Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999 Sialkot Rs 96,000 Rs 112,000 Rs 87,999