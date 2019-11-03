Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 3 November 2019 is being sold for Rs 75,317 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 87,850 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041 Karachi Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041 Lahore Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041 Islamabad Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041 Rawalpindi Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041 Peshawar Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041 Quetta Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041 Sialkot Rs 75,317 Rs 87,850 Rs 69,041