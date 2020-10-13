Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 13 October 2020 is being sold for Rs 100,600 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 117,400 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216 Karachi Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216 Lahore Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216 Islamabad Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216 Rawalpindi Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216 Peshawar Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216 Quetta Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216 Sialkot Rs 100,600 Rs 117,400 Rs 92,216