Latest Gold Rate for Oct 25, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 25 October 2020 is being sold for Rs 98,800 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 115,300 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566 Karachi Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566 Lahore Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566 Islamabad Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566 Rawalpindi Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566 Peshawar Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566 Quetta Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566 Sialkot Rs 98,800 Rs 115,300 Rs 90,566