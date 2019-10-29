Latest Gold Rate For Oct 29, 2019 In Pakistan
Arslan Farid 1 minute ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:15 AM
Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.
Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 29 October 2019 is being sold for Rs 75,017 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 87,500 per Tola in Pakistan today.
Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.
Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
|Karachi
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
|Lahore
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
|Islamabad
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
|Peshawar
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
|Quetta
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
|Sialkot
|Rs 75,017
|Rs 87,500
|Rs 68,766
Gold rates are updated twice on this page while the rates for 24 carat, 22 carat, 21 carat, 18 carat and Ten Tola (TT) Bar (11.
6638038 gram) are updated four times a day to keep the buyers updated with the latest rates. We facilitate the buyers by providing them fresh and relevant rates for gold bars and gold jewellery in the country.
These rates are provided by local Gold Market and Sarafa markets of Pakistan. The retailers, however, take additional charges with the said rates for preparation of jewellery or other items. The retail rate is given by Karachi gold and jewellery market or Sarafa market.
