Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 9 October 2020 is being sold for Rs 100,400 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 117,100 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033 Karachi Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033 Lahore Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033 Islamabad Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033 Rawalpindi Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033 Peshawar Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033 Quetta Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033 Sialkot Rs 100,400 Rs 117,100 Rs 92,033