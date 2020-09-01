Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 1 September 2020 is being sold for Rs 105,700 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 123,300 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891 Karachi Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891 Lahore Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891 Islamabad Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891 Rawalpindi Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891 Peshawar Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891 Quetta Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891 Sialkot Rs 105,700 Rs 123,300 Rs 96,891