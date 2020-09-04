Latest Gold Rate for Sep 4, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 4 September 2020 is being sold for Rs 102,900 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 120,000 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Karachi Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Lahore Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Islamabad Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Rawalpindi Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Peshawar Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Quetta Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324 Sialkot Rs 102,900 Rs 120,000 Rs 94,324