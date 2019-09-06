Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2019 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 6 September 2019 is being sold for Rs 76,603 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 89,255 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Karachi Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Lahore Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Islamabad Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Rawalpindi Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Peshawar Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Quetta Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219 Sialkot Rs 76,603 Rs 89,255 Rs 70,219