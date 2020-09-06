Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

Today's Gold Prices for the different cities of Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat.

Today Gold rates in Pakistan, 6 September 2020 is being sold for Rs 103,100 per 10 grams in Pakistan, and price of Gold is Rs 120,200 per Tola in Pakistan today.

Since the gold prices are different in every city of Pakistan, the rates can be checked for each of the city at Urdu Point.

Below is the table providing latest gold rates for the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad. Gold rates in Pakistan for 22 carat, 24 carat, 21 carat and 18 carat are available in the table.

Location 24k 10g 24k per tola 22k 10g Pakistan Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Karachi Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Lahore Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Islamabad Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Rawalpindi Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Peshawar Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Quetta Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508 Sialkot Rs 103,100 Rs 120,200 Rs 94,508