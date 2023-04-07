Latest Jobs Report Consistent With Steady, Stable Growth of US Economy - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The latest jobs report in the United States is consistent with the "steady and stable" growth of the US economy, White House National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard said on Friday.

"I think, generally, this report is consistent with steady and stable growth," Brainard told MSNBC.

The US economy is facing "some moderation" and a reduction in the rate of inflation, she said.

Amid such developments, Brainard emphasized the Biden administration's efforts to lower the prices of gas, prescription drugs and health care premiums.

"We are very focused on bringing costs down for working Americans," Brainard added.

Earlier on Friday, the Labor Department said that US employers have added 236,000 jobs in March, a number slightly above economists' expectations, while the jobless rate moved a notch lower to 3.5% from a previous 3.6%.