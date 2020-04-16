Latin America Faces Severe Recession, Growth Poised to Contract by 5.2% in 2020 - IMF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The countries of Latin America will face a severe economic recession due to the coronavirus pandemic with regional growth poised to contract by more than five percent in 2020 , the International Monetary FUND (IMF) said on Thursday.

"The challenging external environment, coupled with much-needed measures to contain the pandemic, have led to a plummeting of economic activity across Latin America - where growth is poised to contract by 5.2 percent in 2020," the IMF said in a statement.

The current crisis, caused by the pandemic, is the worst in almost 70 years since countries began producing national accounts statistics, the Fund added.