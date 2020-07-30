UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latin America's GDP To Fall By Over 9% In 2020, Unemployment To Grow By 5% - UN Report

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Latin America's GDP to Fall By Over 9% in 2020, Unemployment to Grow by 5% - UN Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The economy of the Latin American and the Caribbean region is projected to catch a contraction of 9.1 percent in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the unemployment rate would increase by 5 percent, The UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said on Thursday.

"Due to the effects of COVID-19, ECLAC projects a 9.1 percent decline in GDP in LAC, with unemployment increasing by 5.4 percentage points in Latin America," the commission said in a joint report with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

As a result, over 44 million people could be left unemployed this year, which is a 18 million increase year-on year, according to the ECLAC.

"One group that is particularly vulnerable to the loss of jobs and income during the responseto the pandemic are workers in the informal sector, mostly women, who account for 53 percent of the total employment in LAC and who do not usually have sufficient savings to contend with the crisis. They often lack any type of social protection, which exacerbates their vulnerability in case of infection," the report stressed.

In light of this, the poverty rate in the region is expected to increase by 7 percent this year and will amount some 37 percent, the commission said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Women 2020 Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

45 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

2 hours ago

Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.