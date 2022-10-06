UrduPoint.com

Latvia Cannot Fill Gas Storage Facilities To 80% Target By November 1 - GIE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Latvia appears irreversibly late to fill its gas storage facilities by 80% by November 1, as it was required by the European Union, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Latvian storage facilities were 53% full as of 04:00 GMT on October 5, GIE data shows. If Latvia maintains the average filing rate for October, which is 0.115% per day, the storage facilities will be filled only by 56.

1% by the end of the month.

On Thursday, Latvia filled its storage facilities with 1.14 billion cubic meters.

In general, European gas storages are filled by an average of 89.85% or 97.1 billion cubic meters of gas.

According to new EU rules, by November 1, all countries must fill their facilities by 80%. Apart from Latvia, this figure has not yet been reached in Bulgaria (77.3%) and Hungary (74.51%). Meanwhile, only 18 countries out of 27 in the EU have underground gas storage facilities.

