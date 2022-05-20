Latvia Wants to Refrain From Using Russian Gas - Foreign Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs said that the country wanted to refrain from using Russian gas.

"We want to build gas (supply) stations and refrain from using Russian gas," Rinkēvičs told Al Jazeera broadcaster on late Thursday.

He stressed that the Russian military operation in Ukraine must be ended as soon as possible.

The minister also expressed confidence that NATO would support the Baltic nations' in countering any threats.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Western countries have strongly condemned the operation calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Russia.