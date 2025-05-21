Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations Ms. Dana Goldfinaca, the Ambassador of Latvia to the United Arab Emirates and Non-Resident Ambassador to Pakistan, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) showcasing enthusiasm for expanding trade, investment, and cultural cooperation between Latvia and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations Ms. Dana Goldfinaca, the Ambassador of Latvia to the United Arab Emirates and Non-Resident Ambassador to Pakistan, visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) showcasing enthusiasm for expanding trade, investment, and cultural cooperation between Latvia and Pakistan.

During her remarks, the Ambassador emphasised the strong potential for growth in key sectors including agriculture, information technology, and innovation.

“Latvia’s advanced agricultural practices and expertise in the IT sector can significantly contribute to enhancing Pakistan’s productivity and technological development,” she said, underscoring Latvia’s willingness to forge a mutually beneficial partnership with Pakistan.

The Ambassador highlighted that enhanced trade relations will not only boost economic collaboration but also promote cultural exchange and people-to-people connections, setting the foundation for long-term friendship and mutual growth.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of ICCI, noted that her visit reflects a spirit of goodwill and a growing interest in exploring Pakistan’s vast economic potential.

“With an economy valued at USD 375 billion, a dynamic labor force of over 70 million, and 60% of the population under 30, Pakistan is a nation of youthful energy and immense opportunity,” he said.

He further pointed out that Latvia stands to benefit from partnerships in sectors such as textiles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and tech innovation.

“There is a strong foundation for Latvia and Pakistan to collaborate in areas of mutual strength,” Qureshi added.

To formalize this growing partnership, the sides decided to ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the earliest possible time to promote bilateral trade and investment opportunities, facilitate the exchange of business, trade, and cultural delegations, encourage collaboration in organizing and participating in trade fairs, exhibitions, and conferences, enhancing mutual understanding and collaboration in economic, political, and cultural spheres.

Tariq Sadiq, Chairman ICCI Founder Group talked about Chamber’s key initiatives for the ease of doing business and economic stability of Pakistan as well as its future endeavours for the purpose.