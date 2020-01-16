UrduPoint.com
Latvia's Karins Says Riga Interested In Organizing Oil Transit To Belarus From Ports

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:38 PM

Latvia's Karins Says Riga Interested in Organizing Oil Transit to Belarus From Ports

Latvia is interested in organizing oil transit to Belarus from Latvian ports, but this is a matter of agreement between relevant companies, Latvian Prime Minister Krishyanis Karins said on Thursday

First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy said on Tuesday that he was awaiting agreements on the imports of an oil alternative to Russian crude to the republic soon.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy said on Tuesday that he was awaiting agreements on the imports of an oil alternative to Russian crude to the republic soon.

"We see that there are opportunities not only in the transport oil products abroad through Latvian ports [from Belarus], but it may also be possible to import oil from all over the world through Latvian ports and transport it to Belarus.

This is an opportunity and we discussed it," Karins told reporters following a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

He added that oil companies from both countries needed to look into the matter because it could prove to be mutually beneficial to both sides.

"This matter is for companies to look into. As for the government, it is highly interested in developing this opportunity. ... [Latvia] is interested in a longer-term relationship, which would allow us to plan business and lower prices [for transport and logistics]. This is good for all parties involved," Karins said.

