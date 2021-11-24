RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Latvia's parliament, Saeima, at an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday adopted in the final reading the law "On the state budget for 2022", which envisions state budget revenues in the amount of almost 10.

7 billion Euros ($12 billion), and expenses - 12.4 billion euros ($13.9 billion), a spokesman for the parliament presidium told Sputnik.

A total of 52 lawmakers voted for the adoption of the budget, 37 voted against.

"The Saeima of Latvia adopted in the final reading the law 'On the State Budget for 2022'," the spokesman said.