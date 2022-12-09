UrduPoint.com

Launch Of First Floating LNG Terminal In Germany Delayed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Launch of First Floating LNG Terminal in Germany Delayed - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The launch of the first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the German municipality of Lubmin has been delayed for several weeks due to a lack of necessary permissions, Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing the terminal's operator, Deutsche ReGas.

"We assume that we'll launch the terminal in December, and there are 31 day in the month," a representative of the company was quoted by Der Spiegel as saying.

The representative specified that all technical issues had been resolved, however, Deutsche ReGas still hadn't acquired an operating permit and a formal approval by the European Commission of the right of the Federal Network Agency to manage the terminal, according to Der Spiegel.

Under the initial schedule, the launch of the first out of three LNG terminals was set for early-mid December. All three terminals are expected to satisfy one fifth of Germany's gas demand once operational.

The Lubmin LNG project is carried out by companies owned by a joint firm of German Wintershall Dea and SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, former Russian-owned Gazprom Germania, which was involved in the management of the Nord Stream pipeline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe German Company Germany Nord December Gas All

Recent Stories

Ex-Wirecard CEO in the dock over 'unparalleled' fr ..

Ex-Wirecard CEO in the dock over 'unparalleled' fraud

1 minute ago
 Austria Losing Neutral Status Harms Moscow-Vienna ..

Austria Losing Neutral Status Harms Moscow-Vienna Relations - Russian Ambassador

36 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa f ..

S.Africa's Mkhize lies in wait, should Ramaphosa fall

2 hours ago
 EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision o ..

EU Journalist Association Calls Latvian Decision on Russia's TV Rain Violation o ..

2 hours ago
 President urges politicians to reduce political po ..

President urges politicians to reduce political polarization through democratic ..

2 hours ago
 Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

Govt. never object to hold talks with PTI: Kaira

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.