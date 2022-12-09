Launch of First Floating LNG Terminal in Germany Delayed - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The launch of the first floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the German municipality of Lubmin has been delayed for several weeks due to a lack of necessary permissions, Der Spiegel reported on Thursday, citing the terminal's operator, Deutsche ReGas.

"We assume that we'll launch the terminal in December, and there are 31 day in the month," a representative of the company was quoted by Der Spiegel as saying.

The representative specified that all technical issues had been resolved, however, Deutsche ReGas still hadn't acquired an operating permit and a formal approval by the European Commission of the right of the Federal Network Agency to manage the terminal, according to Der Spiegel.

Under the initial schedule, the launch of the first out of three LNG terminals was set for early-mid December. All three terminals are expected to satisfy one fifth of Germany's gas demand once operational.

The Lubmin LNG project is carried out by companies owned by a joint firm of German Wintershall Dea and SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, former Russian-owned Gazprom Germania, which was involved in the management of the Nord Stream pipeline.