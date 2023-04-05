Close
Launch Of International Flights Major Achievement : AirSial Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Launch of international flights major achievement : AirSial chairman

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :AirSial Chairman Fazal Jilani has said the launch of international flights after successful domestic operations is a major achievement of the airline.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of AirSial Board of Directors (BoDs) held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

He said that in the next phase, flights to Jeddah would be operated from Karachi, Multan and Sialkot while flights to other Gulf countries will also be operated soon, adding that flights would be started for Manchester and London as well.

It should be noted that at the inaugural ceremony at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, executives and board of directors of AirSial saw off passengers for the Lahore-Jeddah first flight on March 29, 2023.

On March 30,the AirSial airline started same number of flights from Islamabad-Jeddah.

A total of 68 flights are being operating from Pakistan to Jeddah every month.

