Launch Of Stock Exchange For Sanctioned Russian Firms Delayed Until 2020- Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 04:14 PM

A new stock exchange for Russian companies under Western sanctions will be launched in 2020, possibly January, and not in December this year as expected, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) A new stock exchange for Russian companies under Western sanctions will be launched in 2020, possibly January, and not in December this year as expected, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We will apparently not make it in December. Apparently, January is more likely. We have some things to finish, we have not been able to do that so far," Moiseev said.

The deputy minister said in October that the stock exchange would be set up based on a private platform and the first listings could happen in December.

Moiseev listed Promsvyazbank and the National Commercial Bank of Russia as two main shareholders. Promsvyazbank told Sputnik at the time that it was not a shareholder yet, but the talks were ongoing.

According to the deputy minister, Russia's Central Bank and two of the country's largest commercial banks � Sberbank and VTB � would not contribute, but some other state banks might.

