Lavrentyev Says Oil Fields in Northeastern Syria Must Be Controlled by Syrian Authorities

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Oil fields in northeastern Syria must be controlled by the Syrian government, Russian special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Monday, commenting on the US plans to prevent Damascus and Moscow from gaining control over the fields..

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the United States would deny the Russian and Syrian forces access to oil fields it is protecting in northeast Syria. According to Esper, the US will ensure the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces' control over the oil fields.

"Undoubtedly, they [oil fields] must be controlled by the Syrian government. We believe that this is the only option," Lavrentyev told reporters in Geneva.