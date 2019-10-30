UrduPoint.com
Lavrov Describes US Plans To Exploit, Defend Oil Fields In Syria As Illegal, Arrogant Move

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Lavrov Describes US Plans to Exploit, Defend Oil Fields in Syria as Illegal, Arrogant Move

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that the US plans to exploit and defend oil fields in northeastern Syria were illegal and arrogant, vowed to defend Russia's position on the issue in contacts with Washington.

"As for the actions of the United States in the Syrian Arab Republic - of course, these actions contradict with the international law. The United States and members of the coalition led by the United States are in Syria illegally, in defiance to the position of the legitimate government of the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov said at a press conference following a tripartite meeting with Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers and consultations with UN Secretary General's Special Envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva.

The Russian minister referred to decisions by various international courts regarding illegal exploitation of indigenous natural resources by foreign countries n situations similar to the Syrian conflict.

"These decisions stipulate that any illegal exploitation of the natural resources of a sovereign state without its consent is illegal. We insist on this. Our American colleagues are well aware of our position, and we will defend it," Lavrov stressed.

He also called 'arrogant' US claims about the need to keep US military presence in northeastern Syria to protect Syria's oil reaches.

"It sounds like they want to protect them from the Syrian Arab Republic itself," Lavrov said. 

