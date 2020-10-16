Lavrov Discusses Economy, Defense Industry Cooperation With CAR Head - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera discussed cooperation on the economy and the defense industry, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

"A number of priorities in terms of developing cooperation between Russia and the car were discussed in the conversation; both sides confirms their readiness to expand interaction in politics, the economy, investments, defense industry and humanities," the ministry said of the phone call.