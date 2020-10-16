UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov Discusses Economy, Defense Industry Cooperation With CAR Head - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:33 PM

Lavrov Discusses Economy, Defense Industry Cooperation With CAR Head - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera discussed cooperation on the economy and the defense industry, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera discussed cooperation on the economy and the defense industry, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"A number of priorities in terms of developing cooperation between Russia and the car were discussed in the conversation; both sides confirms their readiness to expand interaction in politics, the economy, investments, defense industry and humanities," the ministry said of the phone call.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Car Central African Republic Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

50 minutes ago

Chief Minister condemns terrorist attack on OGDCL ..

2 minutes ago

Distt Police foil bid to smuggle Iranian oil

2 minutes ago

EU Adds 7 Syrian Ministers to Sanctions List - Off ..

2 minutes ago

Mexico says US arrest of ex-defense chief linked t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.