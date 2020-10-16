UrduPoint.com
Lavrov, Motegi Discussed Economic Cooperation, COVID-19 Response - Russian Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Toshimitsu Motegi, held on Friday a phone conversation on bilateral cooperation on trade, the economy, coronavirus response ad global problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

During the talks, held at Tokyo's initiative, the ministers discussed "the pressing aspects of the Russian-Japanese relations, including prospects of promoting a political dialogue; cooperation on trade, the economy and healthcare, including the fight against the spreading of the novel coronavirus infection; and humanitarian contacts," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Lavrov and Motegi also focused on the cross-year of inter-regional relations, joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands, and exchanged opinions on the regional and global agenda.

"The Russian side pointed to the special importance of dialogue on security problems," the statement read on.

