UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lavrov On Denmark's Decision On Nord Stream 2: Decision Dictated By Europe's Interests

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:28 PM

Lavrov on Denmark's Decision on Nord Stream 2: Decision Dictated by Europe's Interests

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2 was a responsible approach, dictated by Europe's interests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2 was a responsible approach, dictated by Europe's interests.

"First of all it is a responsible approach and yesterday, President Putin at a press conference with the Hungarian prime minister emphasized that this decision was dictated, in general, by the interests of Europe.

And Denmark, as a European country, has joined the consensus that has been formed quite a long time regarding Nord Stream 2 as a project that will increase the energy security of European countries," Lavrov said after talks with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

"But if someone sees this as a political signal, then the signal may probably be that economic projects, commercial projects should be free from any politicization and should not become hostages of geopolitical games," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Nord Vladimir Putin Denmark May All From

Recent Stories

DEWA, Spanish companies explore sustainable energy ..

14 minutes ago

UAE ensures clean drinking water to Yemen&#039;s R ..

14 minutes ago

ADNOC Distribution nine-month net profit increases ..

14 minutes ago

Wafaq-ul-Madaris demands high-powered committee to ..

3 minutes ago

First private LNG shipment likely to arrive by mon ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Chief Says Ukraine Must Protect Minority Lang ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.