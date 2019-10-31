- Home
Lavrov on Denmark's Decision on Nord Stream 2: Decision Dictated by Europe's Interests
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday Denmark's decision on Nord Stream 2 was a responsible approach, dictated by Europe's interests.
"First of all it is a responsible approach and yesterday, President Putin at a press conference with the Hungarian prime minister emphasized that this decision was dictated, in general, by the interests of Europe.
And Denmark, as a European country, has joined the consensus that has been formed quite a long time regarding Nord Stream 2 as a project that will increase the energy security of European countries," Lavrov said after talks with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.
"But if someone sees this as a political signal, then the signal may probably be that economic projects, commercial projects should be free from any politicization and should not become hostages of geopolitical games," he said.