Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss Coordination of Efforts Against COVID-19, Oil Market Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed their readiness to continue Russian-US coordination in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and to overcome the crisis in the oil markets, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"In addition to the phone talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States on April 9, 10, 11 and 12, the foreign ministers continued to exchange views on the global situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic and instability in world oil markets. Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue coordination actions in the interests of overcoming these urgent challenges as soon as possible," the ministry said.