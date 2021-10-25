Lavrov Says Did Not Discuss 'Gas Issues' With Norwegian Foreign Minister

TROMSO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he had not discussed "gas issues" at a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart, Anniken Huitfeldt.

Lavrov is on a visit to Tromso on Monday and Tuesday.

Answering whether the negotiations discussed the possible cooperation of the largest gas exporters to Europe, Norway and Russia, Lavrov said that this issue had not been touched upon.

"I do not think that we, as foreign ministers, should discuss gas issues. No gas," Lavrov told reporters.